Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 10.8%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price fell 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 10,733,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 20,444,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $682,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

