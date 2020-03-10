Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Onespan stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 371,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,840. The company has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Onespan has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onespan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onespan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

