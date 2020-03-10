OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.38

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.38 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 549701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

