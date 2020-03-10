Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $15.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,988. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

