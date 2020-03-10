Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 2,779,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,917. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.