OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $528,113.87 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $528,113.87 and $23,364.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00410415 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001120 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011975 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012464 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001974 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

