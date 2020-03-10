Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $225.00

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 234 ($3.08), with a volume of 254394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.50 ($3.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 265.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.66. The company has a market capitalization of $283.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

In other news, insider Edward Troughton acquired 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.18 ($65,443.54).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

