PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Down 12.2%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 1,448,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,140,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

