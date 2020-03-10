Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.25. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PONY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.01.

Painted Pony Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 506,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,652. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.25.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

