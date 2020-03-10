Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$0.20 at National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 45.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Painted Pony Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 506,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,652. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.05.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

