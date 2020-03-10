Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

PSI stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.54. 403,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.98 and a 1-year high of C$21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,150.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

