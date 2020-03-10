PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 4,071,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,662. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 553,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,809,367 shares of company stock worth $50,287,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,571,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.