Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.97, 569,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 186,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 325,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

