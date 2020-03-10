PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.14. 8,252,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

