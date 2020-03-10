Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 3922869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Petro Matad Company Profile (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. Its properties include production sharing contracts over the Matad Block XX covering an area of 10,340 square kilometers in the far eastern part of Mongolia; and Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V totaling approximately 50,000 square kilometers located in west central Mongolia.

