Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.35. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

PRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of PRQ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,897. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

