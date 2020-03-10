Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. 3,383,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.