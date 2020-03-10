Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

