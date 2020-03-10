Pi Financial Lowers Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$12.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$13.60 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of TSE CLS traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$240,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.