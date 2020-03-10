Pi Financial Reiterates “C$4.75” Price Target for Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) received a C$4.75 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $322.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.