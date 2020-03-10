Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Trading Up 7.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.51, approximately 1,287,355 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 498,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Specifically, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

