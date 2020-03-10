Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $420.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 1,414 ($18.60), with a volume of 343997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,414 ($18.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,644.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,508.63.

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £6,998.67 ($9,206.35).

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

