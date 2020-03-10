PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.97.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.93 and a 52 week high of C$20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

