PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.97.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. 2,069,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$8.93 and a one year high of C$20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.