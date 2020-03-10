Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

