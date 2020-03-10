Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.84. 2,813,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,291. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $209.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

