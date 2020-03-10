Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading Up 11.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80, approximately 906,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 545,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Specifically, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market cap of $466.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

