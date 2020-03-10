Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.45).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06.

Premier Veterinary Group Company Profile (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Veterinary Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Veterinary Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.