President Energy (LON:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 3311373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) price target (down previously from GBX 10.50 ($0.14)) on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered President Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.10.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

