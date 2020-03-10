Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$9.75

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

PVG traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.48. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$9.23 and a one year high of C$18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.96.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

