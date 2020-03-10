Proactis (LON:PHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.38), with a volume of 237487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.60 ($0.38).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Proactis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,181.27).

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.