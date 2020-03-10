Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,590,000 after buying an additional 225,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $181,306,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after buying an additional 140,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3,529.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 107,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 4,514,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.