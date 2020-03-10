Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,951,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,059. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

