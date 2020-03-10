Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $15.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.81. 1,325,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,948. The company has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Cfra lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

