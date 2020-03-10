Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

