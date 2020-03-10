Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. 1,023,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.