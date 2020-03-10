Probity Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 741,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,892,000 after purchasing an additional 96,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.88. 7,630,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,608. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

