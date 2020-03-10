Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $11.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 841,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,979. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $170.16 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

