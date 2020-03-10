Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,917 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,002,000 after purchasing an additional 244,209 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,077,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

