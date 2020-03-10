Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $19.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,254. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $169.52 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,622 shares of company stock worth $14,356,266 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

