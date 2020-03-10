Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $20,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,902. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

