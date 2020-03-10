Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.95, 6,315,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,303,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

