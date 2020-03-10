Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Down 12.3%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35, 1,352,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,784,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $78.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

