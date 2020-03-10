PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 56,600,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,936,258. The company has a market capitalization of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

