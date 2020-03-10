PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,405,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,369,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

