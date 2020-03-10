PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,750 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,565,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,161,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,270,000 after purchasing an additional 369,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 40,016,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,202,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

