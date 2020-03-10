PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,139 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,953. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

