PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,974 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,799,000 after purchasing an additional 700,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 16,721,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,908. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

