PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. 4,944,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097,859. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

