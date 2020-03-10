PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,331 Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Principal Edge Active Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 10,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

